Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

Bill Hudson joins us in studio for Time Travel Tuesday.
Bill Hudson joins us for Time Travel Tuesday.

fire fighter with hose at fire
First responders

Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA medical school professor, has been selected as Florida’s new surgeon...
New surgeon general

COVID-19 case numbers as of Sept. 21 at Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals.
Local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals continue to see decline in COVID patients

UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting

Updated: 5 hours ago
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have searched the Baker area where a possible sighting of Brian Laundrie was reported and nothing was found.

The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida has a new program

Updated: 6 hours ago
By WJHG Newsroom
Executive Director Suzan Gage joined us in-studio to tell us all about Operation Kaleidoscope.

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Ryan Michaels
It's the last full day of summer, and changes in our summery feels are not far off!

The Front Beach Road Offshore Outfall project sparks controversy

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Dani Travis
The offshore outfalls at the Calypso Towers and Lullwater have stirred up more than just stormwater recently.

Walton County to start pilot program for e-scooters by end of year

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Natalie Williams
The mandate to start testing e-scooters in pilot programs comes with concerns especially in south Walton County that is often very crowded.

Residents concerned about flooding in Washington County

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Allison Baker
Residents who are dealing with their homes flooding are now just left wondering if things will ever go back to normal.
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Applying at Haney Tech

Updated: 9 hours ago
Applying at Haney Tech

Early Learning In-studio segement

Updated: 9 hours ago
Early Learning In-studio segement

Blountstown football player honors his lost teammate

Updated: 20 hours ago

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
We have two more days of rain chances before cooler, less humid air returns to the panhandle.

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Chris Smith
Rain chances are in the forecast for two more days before drier air returns Thursday.

The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is helping toddlers get the education they deserve

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Katie Bente
The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is using $7.47 million in grant money to spend on rehabilitating child care providers in the area with renovation and repairs, Help Me Grow, provider recruitment, and mental health services.

Seventeen Jackson County students make perfect score on FSA

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Ramsey Romero
Seventeen students from across Jackson County made perfect scores on a section of their FSA testing.

School board races could become partisan

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Mike Vasilinda
By a two to one margin in 1998, Florida voters chose to make School Board elections nonpartisan, but two GOP lawmakers want to go back to school board candidates declaring their party affiliation.

COVID front and center in the state capitol for second year

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT
By Jake Stofan
For the second year in a row, covid policy will be front and center in the state capitol.

Defuniak Springs man behind bars after dangerous drive

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Nikki Sheaks
A Defuniak Springs man faces numerous charges after allegedly stealing a car and driving recklessly through Okaloosa County.

Monday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered downpours are possible across NWFL today.

Crestview Police Department investigating homicide

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT
By WJHG Newsroom
According to officers a female victim was shot and killed by 29-year-old Amos Washington of DeFuniak Springs during a domestic dispute.

Panama City Halloween display built with Hurricane Michael debris

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT
By Natalie Williams
This year’s theme is “The Walking Dead,” and this spooky season, the display is built with reused and recycled materials from Hurricane Michael.

PCPD reminds everyone the dangers of texting and driving

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT
By Katie Bente
According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, in 2020, roughly 50,000 car accidents were caused by distracted drivers.

SPARE Bridge of Hope Walk

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT
By Jacquelyn Kisic
SPARE Suicide Walk. Walking over "The Bridge of Hope" to spread awareness.

Local museum celebrates National Museum Day

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT
By Tony Reese
Saturday is National Museum Day, and what better way to celebrate the day than to showcase one of Bay County’s very own.

BCSO recovers two swimmers in the Gulf

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT
By Allison Baker
Officials told NewsChannel 7 that a 28-year-old male and 9-year-old male were last seen in the water near the 19900 block of Front Beach Road behind Harbour Arms Condominiums.

Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT
By WJHG Newsroom
A fatal accident in Jackson County leaves one dead.

Local COVID hospitalization numbers decrease

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT
By Dani Travis
As summer is wrapping up in our area, some local health officials would say the COVID surge is too as the number of COVID hospitalizations decreases.

Increasing homeless population in Panama City

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT
By Allison Baker
One major issue these families are facing in Bay County is the lack of shelters.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office golfs for charity

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT
By Ramsey Romero
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office hosts a golf tournement to benefit the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch.

Laird Bayou Bridge closes Monday in Callaway

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting Monday, the bridge will be closed for repairs for the next 120 days. officials are asking drivers to use S.R. 22 in the meantime to get around the construction.

Walton County School District suspends students for vandalism relating to “devious licks” trend

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT
By Jenna LeMair
Superintendent Russell Hughes said, as of Friday afternoon, between 10-11 students in middle and high schools have been suspended for vandalism.

Area correction’s officer allegedly attacked by inmate awaiting murder trial

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT
By WJHG Newsroom
An Okaloosa County Jail corrections officer was allegedly attacked by an inmate early Friday morning, according to officials.

Florida’s hospitality industry lost 4,300 jobs in August

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT
By Jake Stofan
The state added to its total number of jobs, but one of the state’s most important industries lost jobs for the first time since the state began its economic recovery from pandemic lockdowns.

Two arrested in Okaloosa County high speed pursuit

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT
By WJHG Newsroom
A house burglary leads to a high-speed pursuit in Okaloosa County.