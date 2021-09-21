Skip to content
News
First responders
News
New surgeon general
News
Local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals continue to see decline in COVID patients
TOP HEADLINES
News
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have searched the Baker area where a possible sighting of Brian Laundrie was reported and nothing was found.
News
The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida has a new program
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
WJHG Newsroom
Executive Director Suzan Gage joined us in-studio to tell us all about Operation Kaleidoscope.
Weather Forecast
Tuesday Forecast
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Ryan Michaels
It's the last full day of summer, and changes in our summery feels are not far off!
News
The Front Beach Road Offshore Outfall project sparks controversy
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Dani Travis
The offshore outfalls at the Calypso Towers and Lullwater have stirred up more than just stormwater recently.
News
Walton County to start pilot program for e-scooters by end of year
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Natalie Williams
The mandate to start testing e-scooters in pilot programs comes with concerns especially in south Walton County that is often very crowded.
News
Residents concerned about flooding in Washington County
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Allison Baker
Residents who are dealing with their homes flooding are now just left wondering if things will ever go back to normal.
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
FEATURES
LATEST VIDEO
News
Applying at Haney Tech
Updated: 9 hours ago
Applying at Haney Tech
News
Early Learning In-studio segement
Updated: 9 hours ago
Early Learning In-studio segement
News
Blountstown football player honors his lost teammate
Updated: 20 hours ago
News
Monday Evening Forecast
Updated: 21 hours ago
We have two more days of rain chances before cooler, less humid air returns to the panhandle.
MORE NEWS
Weather Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Chris Smith
Rain chances are in the forecast for two more days before drier air returns Thursday.
News
The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is helping toddlers get the education they deserve
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Katie Bente
The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is using $7.47 million in grant money to spend on rehabilitating child care providers in the area with renovation and repairs, Help Me Grow, provider recruitment, and mental health services.
News
Seventeen Jackson County students make perfect score on FSA
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Ramsey Romero
Seventeen students from across Jackson County made perfect scores on a section of their FSA testing.
News
School board races could become partisan
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Mike Vasilinda
By a two to one margin in 1998, Florida voters chose to make School Board elections nonpartisan, but two GOP lawmakers want to go back to school board candidates declaring their party affiliation.
News
COVID front and center in the state capitol for second year
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By
Jake Stofan
For the second year in a row, covid policy will be front and center in the state capitol.
News
Defuniak Springs man behind bars after dangerous drive
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Nikki Sheaks
A Defuniak Springs man faces numerous charges after allegedly stealing a car and driving recklessly through Okaloosa County.
Weather Forecast
Monday Forecast
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT
|
By
Ryan Michaels
Scattered downpours are possible across NWFL today.
News
Crestview Police Department investigating homicide
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By
WJHG Newsroom
According to officers a female victim was shot and killed by 29-year-old Amos Washington of DeFuniak Springs during a domestic dispute.
News
Panama City Halloween display built with Hurricane Michael debris
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT
|
By
Natalie Williams
This year’s theme is “The Walking Dead,” and this spooky season, the display is built with reused and recycled materials from Hurricane Michael.
News
PCPD reminds everyone the dangers of texting and driving
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT
|
By
Katie Bente
According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, in 2020, roughly 50,000 car accidents were caused by distracted drivers.
News
SPARE Bridge of Hope Walk
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By
Jacquelyn Kisic
SPARE Suicide Walk. Walking over "The Bridge of Hope" to spread awareness.
News
Local museum celebrates National Museum Day
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By
Tony Reese
Saturday is National Museum Day, and what better way to celebrate the day than to showcase one of Bay County’s very own.
MORE NEWS
News
BCSO recovers two swimmers in the Gulf
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By
Allison Baker
Officials told NewsChannel 7 that a 28-year-old male and 9-year-old male were last seen in the water near the 19900 block of Front Beach Road behind Harbour Arms Condominiums.
News
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By
WJHG Newsroom
A fatal accident in Jackson County leaves one dead.
News
Local COVID hospitalization numbers decrease
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By
Dani Travis
As summer is wrapping up in our area, some local health officials would say the COVID surge is too as the number of COVID hospitalizations decreases.
News
Increasing homeless population in Panama City
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT
|
By
Allison Baker
One major issue these families are facing in Bay County is the lack of shelters.
News
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office golfs for charity
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT
|
By
Ramsey Romero
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office hosts a golf tournement to benefit the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch.
News
Laird Bayou Bridge closes Monday in Callaway
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By
WJHG Newsroom
Starting Monday, the bridge will be closed for repairs for the next 120 days. officials are asking drivers to use S.R. 22 in the meantime to get around the construction.
News
Walton County School District suspends students for vandalism relating to “devious licks” trend
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
By
Jenna LeMair
Superintendent Russell Hughes said, as of Friday afternoon, between 10-11 students in middle and high schools have been suspended for vandalism.
News
Area correction’s officer allegedly attacked by inmate awaiting murder trial
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By
WJHG Newsroom
An Okaloosa County Jail corrections officer was allegedly attacked by an inmate early Friday morning, according to officials.
News
Florida’s hospitality industry lost 4,300 jobs in August
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By
Jake Stofan
The state added to its total number of jobs, but one of the state’s most important industries lost jobs for the first time since the state began its economic recovery from pandemic lockdowns.
News
Two arrested in Okaloosa County high speed pursuit
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By
WJHG Newsroom
A house burglary leads to a high-speed pursuit in Okaloosa County.