Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Gulf Coast teams prep for Nationals, one coach making his return, another set to say goodbye

Updated: Mar. 11, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Gulf Coast teams both at Nationals in the same year for the first time, the teams' coaches with very different stories heading west.

DABL lifestyle network to launch on 7.5 Thursday

Updated: Feb. 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST
A new lifestyle network is launching in our area Thursday.

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
Teams fuel boats and bodies ahead of ECBC

Updated: Jun. 20, 2019 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
A hangover clinic helps Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic competitors stay in top shape prior to shipping out of Baytowne Marina Friday.

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

People stocking up on essential supplies for Hurricane Michael

Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 at 10:23 PM CDT
|
By Jarell Baker
Water, gas, and other essentials are a high priority for Hurricane Michael preparations.

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 at 8:37 AM CDT
Our sunny streak continues today and temperatures even get a boost after another chilly morning. Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has your forecast!

Arnold earns high praise as state championship host

Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 at 12:07 AM CDT
|
By Joel Sebastianelli
In addition to two lifters earning meals, Arnold received widespread recognition for its organization of the event.