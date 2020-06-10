Contact Us
Thank you for choosing WJHG.com as your online source for the latest news, weather and sports. The team at WJHG and WJHG.com strive to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date information, made available 24-hours a day. This would not be possible without the continued support and feedback received from viewers like you. Please feel free to contact any department or individual with questions or comments at any time.
Main Numbers:
Main Number: 850-234-7777
Newsroom Hotline: 850-233-1977
Main Fax: 850-233-6647
Advertising/Sales: 850-230-5276
Mailing Address:
8195 Front Beach Road
Panama City Beach, FL 32407
E-mail: news@wjhg.com
Would you like to be on our Morning or the 11 Show? If you would like to promote your event, email news@wjhg.com to be a guest on NewsChannel 7 Today or NewsChannel 7 at 11.
Administration e-mails (click on name to send e-mail):
Ulysses Carlini Jr. - General Manager
Melissa Cooley - Human Resources
Closed Captioning Issues?
Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns:
Phone: 850-234-7777
Fax: 850-233-6647
Email: closedcaptioning@wjhg.com
Non-Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns:
Jon McKee, Operations Manager
Phone: 850-230-5278
Fax: 850-233-6647
Email: captioningconcerns@wjhg.com
E-mail NewsChannel 7 Staff Members (Click on name to e-mail):
News Administration
Donna Bell, News Director, Anchor NewsChannel 7 at 11
Shannah Bober, Assistant News Director
Anchors:
Paris Janos, Anchor NewsChannel 7 Today and NewsChannel 7 at 11
Ron Marasco, Anchor NewsChannel 7 at 5, 6, and 10
Neysa Wilkins, Anchor, NewsChannel 7 at 5, 6 and 10
Jessica Foster, Anchor, NewsChannel 7 Today, WECP at Noon
Gretchen Kernbach, Weekend Anchor NewsChannel 7
Reporters and Producers:
Ron Cekot, Photographer/Live Truck Operator
Lesley Smith, Editor/Producer
Kellie Sanchez, Walton County Bureau
Katie Bente, Multimedia Journalist
Sam Martello, Multimedia Journalist
Dani Travis, Multimedia Journalist
Natalie Williams, Multimedia Journalist
Antonio Reese, Multimedia Journalist
Parker McClellan, Producer Local 18 News at Noon
Savana Wrinkle, Producer NewsChannel 7 Today
Katie Quebedeaux, Producer NewsChannel 7 at 11 and 5
Kerrigan Herret, Producer NewsChannel 7 at 6 and 10
Chris Shumaker, Local 18 News at 5:30
Sports:
Scott Rossman, Sports Director
Julia Daniels, Weekend Sports Anchor/ Sports Reporter
Weather:
Chris Smith, Chief Meteorologist, 5pm, 6pm, and 10pm
Ryan Michaels, NewsChannel 7 Today & 11 Meteorologist
Grayson Jarvis, Weekend Meteorologist
Operations:
Jon McKee, Operations Manager
Sales
Kristen White, General Sales Manager, Digital Solutions - WJHG-NBC, WECP-CBS, EJHG-CW, EECP-MyNetwork
Robert Bolton, Account Executive, Digital Solutions - WJHG-NBC, WECP-CBS, EJHG-CW, EECP-MyNetwork
Hollie Hundley, Account Executive, Digital Solutions - WJHG-NBC, WECP-CBS, EJHG-CW, EECP-MyNetwork
Kathy Welsh, Account Executive, Digital Solutions - WJHG-NBC, WECP-CBS, EJHG-CW, EECP-MyNetwork
Jeff George, Account Executive, Digital Solutions - WJHG-NBC, WECP-CBS, EJHG-CW, EECP-MyNetwork
Kim Ramie, Account Executive, Digital Solutions - WJHG-NBC, WECP-CBS, EJHG-CW, EECP-MyNetwork
Production:
Jake Brown Jeremy Rushing Eric Woodard
Engineering:
On-Air Traffic:
Deena Sprayberry, Traffic
Promotion/Programming:
Sean Dixon, Director of Creative Services
Captioning Hotline– 850-234-7777
Public File Liaison – Tammy Earles 850-230-5277
POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:
Mike Jones
Director of National Political Sales Gray Television – Washington, DC
desk: (202) 400-0598