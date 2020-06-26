Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.
The performance at the empty venue will air on WTOK-TV Saturday night at 10:35 after Newscenter 11.
Keb’ Mo’ is also scheduled to perform. Circle will also livestream the show on its Facebook and YouTube pages live starting at 7 p.m.
The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday night shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
