GoWal bus service starts June 29th in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Getting from Northern Walton County to the South Walton can be a headache for many.

"If somebody can get on there and not have to drive every day, it would have to help them a lot," said Darrell Griffin, who lives in DeFuniak Springs.

But traffic woes could soon be eased.

“We’ll be able to come down here and it’ll be cheaper, and it’s a free ride and it’s from the courthouse, I don’t live very far from the courthouse,” said Griffin.

A new, free bus service will soon hit the road for residents and visitors.

"The go in the GoWal connotes transportation and Walton County is moving, we are going forward, Go Walton," said Mac Carpenter, Planning Director for Walton County.

Carpenter said people will save money by using the buses.

"If we can replace the need for that (vehicles) by providing people with transportation from where they live to where the jobs are, until we can move jobs to where people live, they're going to enjoy a ten to twelve thousand dollar savings," said Carpenter.

And in the process, it takes more cars off the roads.

"It is critical that we move from moving cars to moving people," Carpenter said.

The route starts at the Walton County Courthouse in DeFuniak Springs, makes two stops in Freeport (at the City Hall building and the Freeport Business Commons), and ends in Santa Rosa Beach at the Courthouse Annex.

Additional routes along Highway 98 and County Road 30A are planned for the future, however their launch dates have not been determined yet.

The Highway 331 route starts in DeFuniak at 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

For more information, to sign-up for GoWal service updates, or to see a schedule with exact times and pick-up/drop-off locations click here: GOWaltransit.

