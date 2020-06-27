Advertisement

Department of Health in Bay County announces 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19

There are no new hospitalizations.
There are no new hospitalizations.(AP)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) received confirmation of 21 additional cases of COVID-19. These include a 31-year-old female, a 37-year-old male, a 48-year-old male, a 21-year-old male, a 32-year-old male, a 46-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a 24-year-old male, a 39-year-old male, a 57-year-old male, a 63-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 59-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 26-year-old male, a 46-year-old male, a 25-year-old female, a 28-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, and a 21-year-old male. There are three non-Florida residents. Two cases are travel related. Seven cases are a contact with a confirmed case. Two cases are associated with Long Term Care Facilities. There are no new hospitalizations. DOH-Bay is conducting the contact investigation and working to identify and notify individuals who need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 4 percent. Of the 7,378 tests processed, 7,066 tests are negative. The positivity rate for the week of June 14 was 8.48-percent. In the past 30 days, 208 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Bay County, 21 persons have been hospitalized, and no Bay County residents have died.

Bay County’s total diagnosed COVID-19 cases now stands at 305. This includes 288 Bay County residents and 17 non-Florida resident cases. Four Bay County residents, or 1 percent of all positive Bay County cases, have died from COVID-19. A total of 33 Bay County residents, or 11 percent of all cases, have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The State is under a Public Health Advisory from the Florida Department of Health. It advises wearing masks in public, encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people. It also discusses 50-percent indoor capacities for bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues and other business regulations due to COVID-19. To read the full release, click here. To file a complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional regulations, click here.

Latest News

News

Camp Helen State Park offering summer activities amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Summer activities are still on at Camp Helen State Park despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan McCool was live with more details.

News

Camp Helen State Park Summer Activities Live

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live from Camp Helen State Park with more on summer activities available to visitors.

News

Gay the Hathaway march

Updated: 12 hours ago
Gay the Hathaway march

News

Annual “Gay the Hathaway” march seeks unity and change

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Organizers with the LGBTQ Center of Bay County say around 150 people showed up for the march.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

Updated: 21 hours ago
As of Sunday, health officials report 8,530 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Amusement parks and arcades put extra cleaning practices in place

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the slow reopening of Florida, park managers are implementing social distancing guidelines and more cleaning practices.

News

Local musicians affected by pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Local musicians affected by pandemic

News

Local musicians take a hit amid the pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT
|
By Jordan McCool
Local musicians talk about life during the pandemic and how the recent emergency order has been another bump in the road.

News

Locals hold dedication ceremony for children’s memorial garden

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Jordan McCool
The Compassionate Friends of Bay County held a dedication ceremony for the new children's memorial garden in Lynn Haven.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
As of Saturday, there are 9,585 new positive COVID-19 cases.