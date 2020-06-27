Department of Health in Bay County announces 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) received confirmation of 21 additional cases of COVID-19. These include a 31-year-old female, a 37-year-old male, a 48-year-old male, a 21-year-old male, a 32-year-old male, a 46-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a 24-year-old male, a 39-year-old male, a 57-year-old male, a 63-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 59-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 26-year-old male, a 46-year-old male, a 25-year-old female, a 28-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, and a 21-year-old male. There are three non-Florida residents. Two cases are travel related. Seven cases are a contact with a confirmed case. Two cases are associated with Long Term Care Facilities. There are no new hospitalizations. DOH-Bay is conducting the contact investigation and working to identify and notify individuals who need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 4 percent. Of the 7,378 tests processed, 7,066 tests are negative. The positivity rate for the week of June 14 was 8.48-percent. In the past 30 days, 208 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Bay County, 21 persons have been hospitalized, and no Bay County residents have died.

Bay County’s total diagnosed COVID-19 cases now stands at 305. This includes 288 Bay County residents and 17 non-Florida resident cases. Four Bay County residents, or 1 percent of all positive Bay County cases, have died from COVID-19. A total of 33 Bay County residents, or 11 percent of all cases, have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The State is under a Public Health Advisory from the Florida Department of Health. It advises wearing masks in public, encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people. It also discusses 50-percent indoor capacities for bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues and other business regulations due to COVID-19. To read the full release, click here. To file a complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional regulations, click here.