PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A new ship is ready to set sail! Eastern Shipbuilding Group launched a 320-foot ship Friday.

The "sandy ground" is an Al Ollis class double ended 4,500 passenger ferry the ship is set to be used as one of the Staten Island Ferries.

“The launching of a new vessel is a major milestone. She’s in the water, she’s floating, she’s fine and getting ready to go to work,” said Eastern Shipbuilding Group CEO Brian D’Isernia.

Staff with the Eastern Shipbuidling Group say this is the second of three ships they’re making for the City Of New York’s Department Of Transportation. Staff members say they plan to have their next ferry ready to launch within the next 18 months.

