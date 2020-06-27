Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The DOH COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here.

Test results for more than 78,300 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Friday, June 26. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

9,585 new positive COVID-19 cases (9,518 Florida residents and 67 non-Florida residents)

24 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On June 26, 12.82 percent of new cases** tested positive.

There are a total of 132,545 Florida cases*** with 3,390 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since June 26, the deaths of twenty-four Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Broward, Collier, Dade, Gadsden, Hardee, Manatee, Martin, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk and Volusia counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here

The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here , which is updated weekly.

To date, 1,782 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died

The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.