Locals hold dedication ceremony for children’s memorial garden

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of people helped dedicate and celebrate the completion of the children’s memorial garden Saturday morning.

The Compassionate Friends of Bay County, a group to assist families toward the positive resolution of grief following the death of a child, grandchild or sibling, made this all come to life. The memorial garden is located at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven.

Members recognized and thanked the businesses and individuals who donated and made the garden a reality. The garden is a place for families to visit, remember and reflect the loss of a child, grandchild, or sibling.

“It’s a life journey to losing a child, grandchild or sibling. It is for life, but there are places you can go to for tranquility and I hope that this place brings them peace and joy,” Chapter Leader of The Compassionate Friends of Bay County Sandra Harrison said.

There are over 70 plaques recognizing an individual who passed away. For families interested in putting something in the garden, the Compassionate Friends of Bay County will have sign-ups four times a year. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

