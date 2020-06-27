Advertisement

Panama City officials hold online neighborhood planning meeting

By Jarell Baker
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:25 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Many places like Panama City are still working to rebuild after Hurricane Michael and make areas of their cities better than before.

Friday, Panama City officials and design experts held a online meeting with locals from Glenwood, Millville and St. Andrews and others to share draft plans on ways to revitalize their neighborhoods.

“We want to raise up the entire city of Panama City,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen. “That clearly is our objective. The key to our success is going to be working together. The key to our success is going to be continuing to create communication.”

Officials say they held separate meetings with each neighborhood last week and used their input to create these plans and presented it to the community for even more input.

During the meeting People reviewed draft illustrations, maps, and recommendations from the design team. Locals also took part in polling to let officials know what they like and don’t like.

“We are still getting and gathering ideas,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “We wouldn’t have specific cost down yet until we know what we want to do and then will start costing it out. Will have an array of funds from the federal government as well as the infrastructure tax that we put in place a few years ago.”

