Advertisement

Princeton to remove Wilson name from public policy school

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton University has announced plans to remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school because of his segregationist views, reversing a decision the Ivy League school made four years ago to retain the name.

University president Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter to the school community Saturday that the board of trustees had concluded that “Wilson’s racist views and policies make him an inappropriate namesake” for Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs and the residential college.

Eisgruber said the trustees decided in April 2016 on some changes to make the university “more inclusive and more honest about its history” but decided to retain Wilson’s name, but revisited the issue in light of the recent killings of George Floyd and others.

Wilson, governor of New Jersey from 1911 to 1913 and then the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921, supported segregation and imposed it on several federal agencies not racially divided up to that point. He also barred Black students from Princeton while serving as university president and spoke approvingly of the Ku Klux Klan.

Earlier this month, Monmouth University of New Jersey removed Wilson’s name from one of its most prominent buildings, citing efforts to increase diversity and inclusiveness. The superintendent of the Camden school district also announced plans to rename Woodrow Wilson High School, one of the district’s two high schools.

“Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time,” Eisgruber said, adding that the former president’s segregationist policies “make him an especially inappropriate namesake for a public policy school.”

The trustees said they had taken what they called “this extraordinary step” because Wilson’s name was not appropriate “for a school whose scholars, students, and alumni must be firmly committed to combatting the scourge of racism in all its forms.”

The school will now be known as the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, he said. Princeton had already planned to close Wilson College and retire its name after opening two new residential colleges currently under construction but will change the name to First College immediately.

Eisgruber said the conclusions “may seem harsh to some” since Wilson is credited with having “remade Princeton, converting it from a sleepy college into a great research university,” and he went on to become president and receive a Nobel Prize.

But while Princeton honored Wilson despite or perhaps even in ignorance of his views, that is part of the problem, Eisgruber said. “Princeton is part of an America that has too often disregarded, ignored, or excused racism, allowing the persistence of systems that discriminate against Black people,” he said.

Four years ago, a 10-member committee gathered input from Wilson scholars and more than 600 submissions from alumni, faculty and the public before concluding that Wilson’s accomplishments merited commemoration, so long as his faults were also candidly recognized. The committee report also said using his name “implies no endorsement of views and actions that conflict with the values and aspirations of our times.”

Princeton will retain Wilson’s name on an award given annually to an undergraduate alumnus or alumna since it stems from a gift that requires that the prize be named for Wilson and honor his “conviction that education is for ‘use’ and … the high aims expressed in his memorable phrase, ‘Princeton in the Nation’s Service,” the trustees said.

Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even as he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

__

This story has been corrected to note that Monmouth University action came earlier in the month rather than earlier this week.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pilgrim’s Pride recalls nearly 60K pounds of chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bits of rubber.

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

National

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

National

Gilead’s $2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance.

National

St. Louis couple points guns at protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A couple in front of their mansion pointed guns at protesters walking past in St. Louis on Sunday.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

National Politics

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NASSER KARIMI
Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said Monday.

Coronavirus

Governments step up testing as number of new coronavirus cases surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 2 hours ago
A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

National

Nurse facing charges in teen’s restraint death said she thought he was faking

Updated: 2 hours ago
Staff at Kalamazoo's Lakeside academy restrained Cornelius Fredericks for 12 minutes, and he died two days later. His death is ruled a homicide.

National

Nurse charged in restraint death of teen in Mich. said she thought he was faking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Three youth home staff members are charged for the death of a teen in Michigan.