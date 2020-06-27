Tyndall Air Force Base welcomes new commander

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After guiding Tyndall Air Force Base through a category five hurricane, a pandemic, and steering the base’s rebuild, Colonel Brian Laidlaw is saying goodbye.

During the base’s Friday morning change of command ceremony Laidlaw said, “This is definitely not a normal change of command ceremony, but then again Tyndall gave up on normal about two years ago.”

The event took place outdoors and with an audience of just 50 socially distant guests.

Colonel Greg Moseley is the new commander of the base, but he is no stranger to the area.

“Previously, 2008 to 2010, I was in the 43rd Fighter Squadron flying F-22′s. We lived up in Lynn Haven and so like I said, it’s great to be back home,” said Moseley.

Like many, Moseley watched from afar as Hurricane Michael destroyed the place he once called home.

He said, “I was standing at my desk watching it happen. I was speechless watching it happen and the pictures shortly after were just absolutely devastating.”

Now he’s back and will oversee the building of what’s being called the base of the future.

“You know when you put $3 billion on the ground, it’s never been done before, not on the continental United States for many years. So you’re going to see a lot of construction going on, a lot of people coming on and off the base, new designs and how the base is built,” said Bay Defense Alliance President Tom Neubauer.

Moseley will lead more than 4,000 personnel, but before the base begins a new chapter it reflects on its past.

As he finished his fairwell speech Laidlaw said, “I think that we are may be just a little bit better today than we were yesterday – the simple goal born just hours after the storm had passed and we have the 50 of you and those you represent to thank for it. Thank you teammates.”

Laidlaw will go to work at the Pentagon as a professional military assistant to the Secretary of Defense.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.