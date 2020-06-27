Advertisement

Tyndall Air Force Base welcomes new commander

By Olivia Michael
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After guiding Tyndall Air Force Base through a category five hurricane, a pandemic, and steering the base’s rebuild, Colonel Brian Laidlaw is saying goodbye.

During the base’s Friday morning change of command ceremony Laidlaw said, “This is definitely not a normal change of command ceremony, but then again Tyndall gave up on normal about two years ago.”

The event took place outdoors and with an audience of just 50 socially distant guests.

Colonel Greg Moseley is the new commander of the base, but he is no stranger to the area.

“Previously, 2008 to 2010, I was in the 43rd Fighter Squadron flying F-22′s. We lived up in Lynn Haven and so like I said, it’s great to be back home,” said Moseley.

Like many, Moseley watched from afar as Hurricane Michael destroyed the place he once called home.

He said, “I was standing at my desk watching it happen. I was speechless watching it happen and the pictures shortly after were just absolutely devastating.”

Now he’s back and will oversee the building of what’s being called the base of the future.

“You know when you put $3 billion on the ground, it’s never been done before, not on the continental United States for many years. So you’re going to see a lot of construction going on, a lot of people coming on and off the base, new designs and how the base is built,” said Bay Defense Alliance President Tom Neubauer.

Moseley will lead more than 4,000 personnel, but before the base begins a new chapter it reflects on its past.

As he finished his fairwell speech Laidlaw said, “I think that we are may be just a little bit better today than we were yesterday – the simple goal born just hours after the storm had passed and we have the 50 of you and those you represent to thank for it. Thank you teammates.”

Laidlaw will go to work at the Pentagon as a professional military assistant to the Secretary of Defense.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Camp Helen State Park offering summer activities amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Summer activities are still on at Camp Helen State Park despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan McCool was live with more details.

News

Camp Helen State Park Summer Activities Live

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live from Camp Helen State Park with more on summer activities available to visitors.

News

Gay the Hathaway march

Updated: 12 hours ago
Gay the Hathaway march

News

Annual “Gay the Hathaway” march seeks unity and change

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Organizers with the LGBTQ Center of Bay County say around 150 people showed up for the march.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

Updated: 21 hours ago
As of Sunday, health officials report 8,530 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Amusement parks and arcades put extra cleaning practices in place

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the slow reopening of Florida, park managers are implementing social distancing guidelines and more cleaning practices.

News

Local musicians affected by pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Local musicians affected by pandemic

News

Local musicians take a hit amid the pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT
|
By Jordan McCool
Local musicians talk about life during the pandemic and how the recent emergency order has been another bump in the road.

News

Locals hold dedication ceremony for children’s memorial garden

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Jordan McCool
The Compassionate Friends of Bay County held a dedication ceremony for the new children's memorial garden in Lynn Haven.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
As of Saturday, there are 9,585 new positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Department of Health in Bay County announces 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT
There are no new hospitalizations.