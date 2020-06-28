Advertisement

Amusement parks and arcades put extra cleaning practices in place

Local amusement parks and arcades are implementing extra cleaning measures.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now that Florida is in phase two of its reopening plan, amusement parks and arcades are drawing more visitors.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, parks are implementing more cleaning measures and asking patrons to social distance.

“Certain things are easy to do we sanitize the equipment, rides, go-carts, after every single ride,” Race City director of operations Carl Litts said.

Litts said they sometimes run into problems with visitors not complying with social distancing guidelines.

"Some people just don't want to do it, they don't want to stay apart and they don't want to be told to stay apart," said Litts.

Across the street at Pirate's Island Adventure Golf, Timothy Webb said they are only allowing groups of up to six.

"There has been the issue, I've come to find, that people are now coming back to Panama City in large droves, during the first shut down there was a lot of people that were here originally that had to be forced to leave and cancel their reservations and come back at a later date, so we're now experiencing large crowds of people in the evening," said Webb.

In addition, he said its work has been challenging for their limited staff members.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

