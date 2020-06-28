Advertisement

Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

By LYNN BERRY
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump on Saturday over a report that he said, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia.

The New York Times reported Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The report said the Russians offered rewards for successful attacks last year, at a time when the U.S. and Taliban were holding talks to end the long-running war.

“The truly shocking revelation that if the Times report is true, and I emphasize that again, is that President Trump, the commander in chief of American troops serving in a dangerous theater of war, has known about this for months, according to the Times, and done worse than nothing,” Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, said during a virtual town hall.

The White House said neither Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence was briefed on such intelligence. “This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

Russia called the report “nonsense.”

“This unsophisticated plant clearly illustrates the low intellectual abilities of the propagandists of American intelligence, who instead of inventing something more plausible have to make up this nonsense,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Times quoted a Taliban spokesman denying that its militants have such a deal with the Russian intelligence agency.

The newspaper, citing unnamed officials familiar with the intelligence, said the findings were presented to Trump and discussed by his National Security Council in late March. Officials developed potential responses, starting with a diplomatic complaint to Russia, but the White House has yet to authorize any step, the report said.

Biden slammed Trump over his reported failure to act.

“Not only has he failed to sanction and impose any kind of consequences on Russia for this egregious violation of international law, Donald Trump has continued his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself before Vladimir Putin,” the former vice president said.

Biden called it a “betrayal of the most sacred duty we bear as a nation — to protect and equip our troops when we send them into harm’s way.”

He said Americans who serve in the military put their life on the line. “But they should never, never, never ever face a threat like this with their commander in chief turning a blind eye to a foreign power putting a bounty on their heads,” he said.

“I’m quite frankly outraged by the report,” Biden said. He promised that if he is elected, “Putin will be confronted and we’ll impose serious costs on Russia.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pilgrim’s Pride recalls nearly 60K pounds of chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bits of rubber.

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

National

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

National

Gilead’s $2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance.

National

St. Louis couple points guns at protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A couple in front of their mansion pointed guns at protesters walking past in St. Louis on Sunday.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

National Politics

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NASSER KARIMI
Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said Monday.

Coronavirus

Governments step up testing as number of new coronavirus cases surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 2 hours ago
A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

National

Nurse facing charges in teen’s restraint death said she thought he was faking

Updated: 2 hours ago
Staff at Kalamazoo's Lakeside academy restrained Cornelius Fredericks for 12 minutes, and he died two days later. His death is ruled a homicide.

National

Nurse charged in restraint death of teen in Mich. said she thought he was faking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Three youth home staff members are charged for the death of a teen in Michigan.