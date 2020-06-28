FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

09-26-29-42-59, Cash Ball: 2

(nine, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

01-08-18-23-26

(one, eight, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

02-04-06-11-16-38

(two, four, six, eleven, sixteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $6.5 million

03

(three)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

3-8

(three, eight)

7-6

(seven, six)

2-3-0

(two, three, zero)

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

3-4-3-1

(three, four, three, one)

8-6-2-3

(eight, six, two, three)

9-1-3-7-2

(nine, one, three, seven, two)

1-5-1-0-5

(one, five, one, zero, five)

09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million