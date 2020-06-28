Advertisement

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

As of Sunday, health officials report 8,530 new positive COVID-19 cases.
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The DOH COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here.

Test results for more than 72,100 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Saturday, June 27. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

  • 8,530 new positive COVID-19 cases (8,475 Florida residents and 55 non-Florida residents)
  • 29 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On June 27, 12.40 percent of new cases** tested positive.

There are a total of 141,075 Florida cases*** with 3,419 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since June 27, the deaths of twenty-nine Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Collier, Dade, Lee, Manatee, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Polk counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

  • The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here
  • The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.
  • To date, 1,807 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died. 

The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

