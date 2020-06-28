Advertisement

Local musicians take a hit amid the pandemic

By Jordan McCool
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -Local musicians like Will Thompson are finding creative ways to reach audiences and make an income amid the pandemic.

“We stared something called rock the dock, which we play out to boats where they can social distance themselves,” Thompson said.

There was a small period of time when bars were open, but Friday’s emergency order, which stated establishments where at least 50% of sales come from alcohol must shut down on-premise consumption, resulted in bars canceling performances again.

“A lot of tough calls, we had to cancel all of our live music, all of our DJs and most of them are local, so we are putting local people out of business or out of a job,” Director of Operations at Ms. Newby’s Liquors, Lindsey Pickenpaugh said.

Since the pandemic, Thompson says he’s had about 75 to 80 gigs canceled.

“If you take 75 digs, you’re probably talking about $30,000, that’s a pretty significant amount of income, and I know other musicians are like that as well who perform four to five times a week,” Thompson said.

Echoing what other musicians in the area have felt during this time.

“It hurt pretty bad because I was actually about to get into a lot of my seasonal stuff and I missed out on probably about a month and a half to two months of work,” local musician Jeffery Bouet said.

Both artists say the work is beginning to pick back up, but it’ still been a challenge. It’s not just performances at bars that are getting cancelled, weddings and summer concert series among other performance opportunities have been called off.

“Not knowing is probably the scariest thing for musicians. Not knowing how to or when they will play again,” Thompson said.

With bars shutting back down, local musicians will either have to find outside venues that are open to play at or stream online and hope tips will work as income.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Camp Helen State Park offering summer activities amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Summer activities are still on at Camp Helen State Park despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan McCool was live with more details.

News

Camp Helen State Park Summer Activities Live

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live from Camp Helen State Park with more on summer activities available to visitors.

News

Gay the Hathaway march

Updated: 12 hours ago
Gay the Hathaway march

News

Annual “Gay the Hathaway” march seeks unity and change

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Organizers with the LGBTQ Center of Bay County say around 150 people showed up for the march.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

Updated: 21 hours ago
As of Sunday, health officials report 8,530 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Amusement parks and arcades put extra cleaning practices in place

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the slow reopening of Florida, park managers are implementing social distancing guidelines and more cleaning practices.

News

Local musicians affected by pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Local musicians affected by pandemic

News

Locals hold dedication ceremony for children’s memorial garden

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Jordan McCool
The Compassionate Friends of Bay County held a dedication ceremony for the new children's memorial garden in Lynn Haven.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
As of Saturday, there are 9,585 new positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Department of Health in Bay County announces 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT
There are no new hospitalizations.