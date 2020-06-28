Advertisement

Gunman at Walmart distribution center was former employee

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — A man who drove into a Walmart distribution center in Northern California and went on a shooting rampage that left him and another man dead, and four others wounded, was fired from his job at the center last year, authorities said.

Louis Wesley Lane, 31, was fired from the distribution center near Red Bluff in February 2019 after failing to show up for work, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told a news conference early Sunday.

The violence started Saturday afternoon when a man with a semi-automatic rifle circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the lobby of the building. Lane began shooting randomly into the building and in the parking lot area, where he engaged with Red Bluff police officers who were first to get to the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Johnston said they exchanged 20 to 30 rounds before he was shot by police.

The employee who died was Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, of Orland, California. He was taken to the hospital by a sheriff's deputy due to the extent of his injuries, but later died, Johnston said. His relationship to the shooter was not immediately known.

Haro-Lozano was a 12-year employee who had family and friends working in the same facility, according John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S.

“We are shocked and heartbroken about the horrific event that occurred,” he said in a statement.

The shooting victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, Johnston said.

Another victim was struck by the shooter's car as he drove into the building and was being treated at the hospital, he said.

Investigators have not determined a motive in the shooting, other than his prior employment at the center, Johnston said.

Some of the 200 workers inside the facility locked themselves in a room , employees told KHSL-TV.

Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility’s receiving center, told the Redding Record-Searchlight that he heard the shooter fire.

“It went on and on — I don’t even know how many times he fired,” Thammakhanty said. “I just know it was a lot.”

Thammakhanty and others started running for their lives, and he saw people lying on the ground as he ran, he said.

Fellow employee Franklin Lister told The New York Times he had just started work when a coworker ran down the hallway shouting: “Active gunfire! Active shooter!”

Vince Krick told the Record-Searchlight that his wife and son work at the facility and he was on his way to pick up his wife when he saw the flames. Neither was hurt, but his wife told him not to come to the front entrance, the newspaper reported.

“It was real crazy, because, you know, you can’t do nothing,” Krick said.

Dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight that at least one woman had been shot. A man had also reported his leg being run over when the shooter rammed a vehicle into the building, but the man wasn’t sure if he had been shot, dispatchers said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pilgrim’s Pride recalls nearly 60K pounds of chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bits of rubber.

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

National

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

National

Gilead’s $2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance.

National

St. Louis couple points guns at protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A couple in front of their mansion pointed guns at protesters walking past in St. Louis on Sunday.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

National Politics

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NASSER KARIMI
Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said Monday.

Coronavirus

Governments step up testing as number of new coronavirus cases surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 2 hours ago
A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

National

Nurse facing charges in teen’s restraint death said she thought he was faking

Updated: 2 hours ago
Staff at Kalamazoo's Lakeside academy restrained Cornelius Fredericks for 12 minutes, and he died two days later. His death is ruled a homicide.

National

Nurse charged in restraint death of teen in Mich. said she thought he was faking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Three youth home staff members are charged for the death of a teen in Michigan.