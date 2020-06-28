Advertisement

Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs

By DANICA KIRKA
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies despite cease-and-desist directives.

The Stones said in a statement Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop use of their material in Trump's reelection campaign.

"The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,'' the Stones said. "If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.''

The Trump campaign team didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Stones had complained during Trump's 2016 campaign about the use of their music to fire up his conservative base at rallies.

The Rolling Stones' 1969 classic "You Can't Always Get What You Want" was a popular song for his events. It was played again at the close of Trump's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — an indoor event criticized for its potential to spread the coronavirus.

The music rights organization BMI provides licenses for venues to play a broad array of music and has a catalog of more than 15 million songs that can be played at political events. Artists can opt out of having their music played at political events, and a BMI statement says the Stones have done that.

BMI has informed the Trump campaign that if it plays Stones music again at an event, it will be in breach of its licensing agreement, the statement said.

Other artists have also complained about having their music associated with Trump's events.

The family of the late rock musician Tom Petty said that it had issued a cease-and-desist order after Trump used the song "I Won't Back Down'' in Tulsa.

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,'' the statement said. "Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his to be used in a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.''

Grammy Award-winning musician Neil Young lashed out at Trump in 2018 after hearing one of his songs played against his wishes during Trump’s pre-midterm campaign rallies. The Canadian-born musician admonished Trump for using his 1990 single, “Rockin’ in the Free World,” in spite of earlier warnings.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pilgrim’s Pride recalls nearly 60K pounds of chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bits of rubber.

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

National

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

National

Gilead’s $2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance.

National

St. Louis couple points guns at protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A couple in front of their mansion pointed guns at protesters walking past in St. Louis on Sunday.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

National Politics

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NASSER KARIMI
Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said Monday.

Coronavirus

Governments step up testing as number of new coronavirus cases surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 2 hours ago
A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

National

Nurse facing charges in teen’s restraint death said she thought he was faking

Updated: 2 hours ago
Staff at Kalamazoo's Lakeside academy restrained Cornelius Fredericks for 12 minutes, and he died two days later. His death is ruled a homicide.

National

Nurse charged in restraint death of teen in Mich. said she thought he was faking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Three youth home staff members are charged for the death of a teen in Michigan.