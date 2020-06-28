Advertisement

Saturday Evening WX

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

We’ll see less dust over the coming week, but a very hot end to the weekend is in store.

Feels like temperatures will climb into the triple digits across most of the area Sunday, but more rain in the forecast means they likely won’t stay there for long. The rain really amps up by Tuesday, and doesn’t taper off much through the rest of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Hot and humid conditions today with a slight chance for a brief morning shower or storm, a better chance for an afternoon inland thunderstorm.

Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Heat indices will remain in the triple digits for the start of the week.

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening WX 6-28-2020

Updated: 17 hours ago

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening WX 6-27-2020

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for your latest news, weather, and sports updates.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
It's going to be a hot and humid weekend here in the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
It's shaping up to be a hot and dry weekend here in the panhandle

Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Cloudy skies turn a bit more partly cloudy through the midday with some filtered sunshine among a hazy sky. Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has your Friday and weekend details here!

Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat is on here in the panhandle and little relief is expected

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT

Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Skies turn to a mix of sun, clouds, and haze today with a scattered inland storm possible this afternoon.