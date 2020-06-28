Saturday Evening WX

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

We’ll see less dust over the coming week, but a very hot end to the weekend is in store.

Feels like temperatures will climb into the triple digits across most of the area Sunday, but more rain in the forecast means they likely won’t stay there for long. The rain really amps up by Tuesday, and doesn’t taper off much through the rest of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

