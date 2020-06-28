Advertisement

The AAU basketball tournament begins at Bay High School

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jun. 27, 2020
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The AAU basketball tournament kicked off at Bay High School Saturday morning.

District schools are not allowed to play games yet due to restrictions, however, tournaments like AAU are permitted. 23 teams from the area all came to Bay to compete Saturday and Sunday, and Bay Athletic Director, Michael Grady, says it's good for these players to compete, but they are still maintaining safety measures.

“One of the main things is that the cleaning of the gym, the sanitation of the gym, is done by an outside source. They do that. They pay extra to make sure that everything is decontaminated and sanitized. Our vendor for this tournament understands that the gym needs to be cleaned and kept clean and maintained so when our student athletes come back, everything is sanitized and decontaminated for the safety of our students,” said Grady.

Grady also went on to mention that basketball skills are to be utilized, otherwise they will be lost, and with the hurricane and the pandemic, these tournaments serve an important purpose to student-athletes.

“The skills that soak in with basketball are now a twelve month developmental situation. It’s good for the kids to be able to do that. Another thing is that for a lot of these kids, it’s a part of their normal life, their normal routine. Whenever you are, just like the rest of us, getting used to a new normal, these kids need this because they are a tad bit traumatized by not being able to have sports in their lives,” said Grady.

