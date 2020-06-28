Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

It will remain downright scorching for the start of the work week, but cooler conditions are on the way.

Heat indices Monday will again rise into the triple digits, but rain chances will be on the rise as well. By Wednesday we will see widespread storms that will likely last through Fourth of July weekend, but that will lead to cooler temperatures by Friday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.