Bay County Sheriff’s Office gets donation from Florida-Georgia Line

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was on the receiving end of a gift from a country music star Monday.

Brian Kelley, part of the duo the Florida-Georgia Line, provided a number of electric bikes from YOLO Board + Bike out of Santa Rosa Beach. The bikes are customized for use by law enforcement, and are more powerful than the civilian variant. Kelley is a panhandle native and says he wanted to help local law enforcement after witnessing their efforts during Hurricane Michael.

“Being able to share this technology and these bikes, we’re thankful for all the hard work they’re putting in to continue to rebuild this county. We love them,” Kelley said.

Kelley also provided bikes to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

