Camp Helen State Park offering summer activities amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Summer activities are still on at Camp Helen State Park despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan McCool was live with more details.

The park reopened June 10 as a part of the state of Florida’s reopening process. Officials say visitors are expected to maintain distances of at least six feet apart and limit group sizes to less than 50 people. Restroom availability may also be limited and all other park facilities are closed. The Welcome Center is open now for visitors with questions.

Single kayaks, tandem kayaks, and paddleboards are available for rental to explore Lake Powell. They also offer hiking, biking, fishing, and more. For more information, you are asked to call (850)-890-6981 or visit the Friends of Camp Helen website to make a reservation.

The park opens each day at 8 a.m. and closes at sunset. The cost of entry is still $4 per vehicle and $2 for pedestrians, bicyclists, and extra passengers.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview with Friends of Camp Helen State Park’s Courtney Harper.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.