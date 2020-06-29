Crestview cancels 4th of July daytime activities

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Crestview city leaders and Main Street Crestview Association have decided to cancel the daytime activities planned by the city for the 4th of July due to the forecast.

City leaders say with thunderstorms forecast for the end of the week, the activities planned for Saturday’s 4th of July Extravaganza were canceled but the 9 p.m. fireworks will still take place, weather permitting.

Main Street Crestview Director Sandra Wilson says the increase in Okaloosa County COVID-19 cases was a concern, but an aggressive sanitizing plan for vendors and a request that attendees wear masks had been in place.

The fireworks display planned will take place in Twin Hills Park at 9 p.m. July 4th. Attendees are asked to socially distance.

