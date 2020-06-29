Florida Department of Health releases latest numbers for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 146,341 cases reported, 143,805 are Floridians and 2,536 are not Florida residents.

Health officials say 3,447 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 347 cases. This includes 329 residents and 18 non-residents. Their ages range from 1 to 93 years-old. Four people have died from the virus and 36 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 636 cases. This includes 622 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 13 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. Six people have died from the virus and 60 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 213 cases. 184 of the cases are residents and 29 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus has been reported and 27 people have had to be hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 112 cases. 110 are residents and two are non-residents. Their ages range between 9 to 99 years-old. 20 people have been hospitalized and 12 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 161 cases. There are 159 residents and two are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 79 years-old. There has been five hospitalization in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 359 cases. There are 350 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 87 years-old. There have been 27 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 75 cases, all are local. The ages range from 20 to 99 years-old. There has been six deaths reported. Officials say seven people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 22 cases. They are 19 residents and three non-residents. The ages range from 9 to 70 years-old. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting six cases. There are 5 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 34 to 75. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 222 cases of COVID-19. All 222 are residents. The ages range from 20 to 85 years-old. One has been hospitalized from the virus in this county and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.