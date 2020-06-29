Advertisement

Florida Department of Health releases latest numbers for COVID-19

Health officials say 3,447 people have died from the virus in the state.
Health officials say 3,447 people have died from the virus in the state.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 146,341 cases reported, 143,805 are Floridians and 2,536 are not Florida residents.

Health officials say 3,447 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 347 cases. This includes 329 residents and 18 non-residents. Their ages range from 1 to 93 years-old. Four people have died from the virus and 36 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 636 cases. This includes 622 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 13 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. Six people have died from the virus and 60 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 213 cases. 184 of the cases are residents and 29 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus has been reported and 27 people have had to be hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 112 cases. 110 are residents and two are non-residents. Their ages range between 9 to 99 years-old. 20 people have been hospitalized and 12 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 161 cases. There are 159 residents and two are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 79 years-old. There has been five hospitalization in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 359 cases. There are 350 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 87 years-old. There have been 27 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 75 cases, all are local. The ages range from 20 to 99 years-old. There has been six deaths reported. Officials say seven people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 22 cases. They are 19 residents and three non-residents. The ages range from 9 to 70 years-old. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting six cases. There are 5 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 34 to 75. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 222 cases of COVID-19. All 222 are residents. The ages range from 20 to 85 years-old. One has been hospitalized from the virus in this county and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Plans for Panama City’s Salute to Freedom change amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Independence Day is just a few days away, and Panama City officials say the city’s Salute to Freedom event will look a little different this year. Jordan McCool was live with more.

News

Florida Department of Health in Bay County offering free COVID-19 testing site Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is being offered in Panama City Tuesday. Jordan McCool was live with the details.

News

Panama City Changes Plans For Salute To Freedom Event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool tells us how the City of Panama City's Salute to Freedom will be different this 4th of July.

News

Free COVID-19 Testing Site In Bay County Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with an official with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County about a free drive-thru testing site being offered to the public Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Bay County officials await “Governor’s decision”on vacant commissioner seat

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Last week, Keith Baker resigned from his position as Bay County Commissioner after being arrested for worker’s compensation fraud and other charges. Now many are wondering what’s next for the vacant commission seat.

News

U.S. Army Recruiting

Updated: 12 hours ago
The U.S. Army is hoping to recruit 10,000 people and are hoping for 50 to 70 from our area.

News

Army wants to enlist 10K soldiers by July 2

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Recruiters says recruitment is down due to the pandemic, so they are turning to social media to help attract new enlistees.

News

Controversy over anti-Semitic statements at FSU

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Student Senate at Florida State voted to remove its President on June 5th for disparaging remarks about Black Lives Matter. Now his replacement is under fire for antisemitic beliefs.

News

Florida Forest Service battles wildfire over weekend, urges safety precautions on Fourth of July

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
While officials say no structures are threatened, they’re hoping July will bring more rain to keep the fire threat low.

News

Beaches in Panama City Beach staying open, masks not mandated

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Despite neighboring cities like Apalachicola and Pensacola mandating wearing face masks, Panama City Beach leaders are not. Beaches will also stay open 4th of July weekend.