Fourth of July weekend expected to be busy

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Locals and tourists should expect a normal Fourth of July weekend, and by normal, we mean busy.

“This is a historical year for us for July Fourth weekend. Ever since Governor DeSantis opened vacation rentals, we’ve seen a flood,” Book That Condo Owner Reggie Johns said.

Johns said his company’s numbers for June and July are off the charts.

“For July Fourth, we are booked out this year,” Johns said.

With vacations canceled in March, April, and May, folks are looking to finally spend their time off at the beach, whether that’s driving or flying.

“I think compared to what we’ve had over the last several months, we think this is going to be a great Fourth of July,” ECP Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said. “There’s a lot of people flying in, we’ve gotten with the airlines and had them look at their numbers. They’ve told us they see a definite increase in activity and we should have a pretty busy Fourth of July weekend.”

AAA booking trends show Americans are more likely to book a long weekend getaway rather than an extended vacation. With the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday, a lot of weekenders will spend time here in the coming days.

“We have seen and heard from our partners and accommodations that we’ve had a steady influx of visitors since the short-term rental ban was lifted. We have seen a spike in reservations,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

Visit Panama City Beach is moving forward with its planned events.

“We’ll have two days of fireworks displays that people can get out and enjoy and have fun with their friends and family,” Rudd said.

