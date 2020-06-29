Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Los Angeles Dodgers player is in a Florida jail on a trespassing charge. A sheriff deputy arrested Andrew Toles at the airport in Key West this week. A report by sheriff’s office said Toles was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport and refused to move. Jail records show the 28-year-old player appeared to be homeless when he was arrested Monday. He's scheduled for arraignment on the misdemeanor charge Thursday. The team says Toles never reported to spring training in 2019. Toles was the Dodgers' starting left fielder in the 2016 postseason. He tore a knee ligament in 2017 and spent part of 2018 in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers.

UNDATED (AP) — There's still a lot of time before NBA games are back for real. But with the deals now done and the schedule for the Disney restart out, here are some story lines to follow in the coming weeks and when play resumes July 30. Among them: how the race for the final West playoff spot should be hectic, how Orlando will be at home but on the road, and why Disney is going to look very familiar for a slew of NBA players.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history, has died. He was 90. Krueger's family said he died Monday at his home in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Krueger coached offense, defense and special teams during more than three decades in the NFL and college. He was the head coach at Fresno State and Utah State and an assistant at Illinois. Krueger was an assistant coach with the expansion Buccaneers in 1976 and later became their general manager.