Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for most, with just a stray small shower possible near the coast early on this morning. There’s only a less than 10% chance you’ll see that on the coast this morning with a slightly better chance for an afternoon inland storm developing this afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s hot and humid already for the coast waking up in the low 80s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Inland communities are getting going in the 70s but still feeling quite humid as well. There will be no shortage of heat and humidity in the forecast during the early week. Highs today top out in the low to mid 90s with a heat index in the low triple digits for all.

That heat and humidity will be enough to bubble up a few diurnal afternoon showers or storms mainly inland. Some storms that do develop this afternoon inland could have some gusty winds and heavy rain. But they’ll likely be very scattered and not very large in size. So we’ll go with about a 30% chance areas away from the coast today see a storm.

Rain chances are lower during the early week as we rely mainly on the afternoon sea breeze to set off some inland activity each day. But by Wednesday, a larger troughing pattern returns to the Eastern US. That will help generate more widespread lift for storms across the Panhandle through the mid to late week forecast.

At this point, it appears our Independence Day forecast will have a likely chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms largely centered around the afternoon and evening with peak daytime heating.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few scattered inland afternoon storms. Rain chances for today fall around 10% for the coast in the morning to 30% inland in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running hot and humid through much of the week as rain chances gradually increase to the likely range by the late week and weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.