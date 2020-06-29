Advertisement

Netflix series to dramatize Kaepernick’s path to activism

In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism.

"Colin in Black & White" will examine Kaepernick's high school years to illuminate the experiences that shaped his advocacy, Netflix said Monday.

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said in a statement. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years."

Kaepernick, born to a white mother and Black father, was adopted in Wisconsin by a white couple who moved to California when he was a child.

In 2016, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, drawing both support and criticism, with his detractors including President Donald Trump. Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 but went unsigned.

Writing on the six-episode series was completed in May, the streaming service said. DuVernay, writer Michael Starrbury and Kaepernick are the executive producers. Kaepernick will appear as himself as the limited series' narrator, Netflix said.

Further casting details and a release date were not immediately announced.

Kaepernick called it an honor to collaborate with DuVernay, whose credits include the award-winning "When They See Us," which dramatized the Central Park Five case, and the Oscar-nominated documentary "13th."

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said in a statement. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience."

Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season, filed a grievance against the league in 2017, contending teams colluded to keep him out. The sides reached an undisclosed settlement in 2019.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick still wants an opportunity to play. A workout in Atlanta last November that was organized by the NFL turned chaotic and resulted in no job offers.

In the aftermath of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players for not listening to them earlier and encouraged them to protest peacefully. Goodell says he's encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick.

"This young man is talented enough to play in the National Football League," league executive Troy Vincent said recently.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Democrats call WH briefing on Russian bounties inadequate

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The Democrats said their briefing was insufficient and they learned nothing new. Hoyer said it was White House officials giving "their perspective" when lawmakers really need to hear from members of the intelligence community.

National

Pediatrics group strongly encourages return of in-person school

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Wright
Citing academic and social concerns, the American Academy of Pediatrics encouraged schools to have the goal of “having students physically present in school” despite the rising tide of COVID-19 infections nationwide.

National

Walmart removes ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise from website

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Walmart is no longer selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.

Coronavirus

Trader Joe’s shopper rants on camera after being told to wear a mask

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Video from a Trader Joe’s in California shows a shopper throwing a tantrum after she was told to wear a face covering inside the store.

National

Comedy legend Carl Reiner dies at age 98

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Television comedy pioneer and father of actor-director Rob Reiner, Carl Reiner is remembered for creating the classic TV comedy “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as well as making some notable on-screen appearances.

Latest News

National

Comedy legend Carl Reiner dies at 98

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
A television comedy pioneer, Carl Reiner is remembered for creating the classic TV comedy “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as well as making some notable on-screen appearances.

National

High-tech gloves translate sign language into spoken word

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The goal is to let deaf people communicate directly with anyone, without needing a translator.

National

Amber Alert for 1-year-old abducted in Mont., police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Malachai Talley was taken by Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning, officials said.

Coronavirus

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lorne Cook
The list is expected to contain up to 15 countries deemed comparably safe to Europe in their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be updated every two weeks, with countries added or dropped depending on how they are keeping the disease under control.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

National

How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Flying can increase your risk of exposure to infection, but airlines are taking some precautions and you can too.