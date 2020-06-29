Advertisement

New center to help with PTS and TBI opens on Eglin

The Intrepid Spirit Center opened Monday on Eglin Air Force Base.
The Intrepid Spirit Center opened Monday on Eglin Air Force Base.(Eglin Air Force Base)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG) - A center to help treat regional active duty service members with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) opened at Eglin Air Force Base Monday.

Officials say Intrepid Spirit Center is eighth center of its kind built on a military base by Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, a nonprofit organization. They say the center will diagnose and treat TBI and PTS.

“We are extremely proud to open our eighth Intrepid Spirit Center at Eglin Air Force Base, the first Intrepid Spirit Center at an Air Force Base,” said Arnold Fisher, Honorary Chairman of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. “Our military heroes who fight to protect our freedoms, deserve the best care available and being close to their family and having their support is imperative to the recovery process. We are now one step closer to completing our mission of building Intrepid Spirit Centers around the United States.”

Eglin’s Intrepid Spirit Care Center cost about $11.2 million to build. Officials say it is equipped with the latest in brain technology and treatment facilities.

Officials with IFHF say all Intrepid Spirit Centers are paid for and built by the group through a $100 million fundraising campaign. They say once the centers are built, each center is gifted to the U.S. Department of Defense for operation and management.

Other base locations with Intrepid Spirit Centers include Fort Belvoir in Virginia, Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, and Cam Pendleton in California. Eglin is the first Air Force Base with an Intrepid Spirit Center.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Plans for Panama City’s Salute to Freedom change amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Independence Day is just a few days away, and Panama City officials say the city’s Salute to Freedom event will look a little different this year. Jordan McCool was live with more.

News

Florida Department of Health in Bay County offering free COVID-19 testing site Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is being offered in Panama City Tuesday. Jordan McCool was live with the details.

News

Panama City Changes Plans For Salute To Freedom Event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool tells us how the City of Panama City's Salute to Freedom will be different this 4th of July.

News

Free COVID-19 Testing Site In Bay County Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with an official with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County about a free drive-thru testing site being offered to the public Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Bay County officials await “Governor’s decision”on vacant commissioner seat

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Last week, Keith Baker resigned from his position as Bay County Commissioner after being arrested for worker’s compensation fraud and other charges. Now many are wondering what’s next for the vacant commission seat.

News

U.S. Army Recruiting

Updated: 12 hours ago
The U.S. Army is hoping to recruit 10,000 people and are hoping for 50 to 70 from our area.

News

Army wants to enlist 10K soldiers by July 2

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Recruiters says recruitment is down due to the pandemic, so they are turning to social media to help attract new enlistees.

News

Controversy over anti-Semitic statements at FSU

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Student Senate at Florida State voted to remove its President on June 5th for disparaging remarks about Black Lives Matter. Now his replacement is under fire for antisemitic beliefs.

News

Florida Forest Service battles wildfire over weekend, urges safety precautions on Fourth of July

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
While officials say no structures are threatened, they’re hoping July will bring more rain to keep the fire threat low.

News

Beaches in Panama City Beach staying open, masks not mandated

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Despite neighboring cities like Apalachicola and Pensacola mandating wearing face masks, Panama City Beach leaders are not. Beaches will also stay open 4th of July weekend.