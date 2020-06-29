New center to help with PTS and TBI opens on Eglin

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG) - A center to help treat regional active duty service members with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) opened at Eglin Air Force Base Monday.

Officials say Intrepid Spirit Center is eighth center of its kind built on a military base by Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, a nonprofit organization. They say the center will diagnose and treat TBI and PTS.

“We are extremely proud to open our eighth Intrepid Spirit Center at Eglin Air Force Base, the first Intrepid Spirit Center at an Air Force Base,” said Arnold Fisher, Honorary Chairman of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. “Our military heroes who fight to protect our freedoms, deserve the best care available and being close to their family and having their support is imperative to the recovery process. We are now one step closer to completing our mission of building Intrepid Spirit Centers around the United States.”

Eglin’s Intrepid Spirit Care Center cost about $11.2 million to build. Officials say it is equipped with the latest in brain technology and treatment facilities.

Officials with IFHF say all Intrepid Spirit Centers are paid for and built by the group through a $100 million fundraising campaign. They say once the centers are built, each center is gifted to the U.S. Department of Defense for operation and management.

Other base locations with Intrepid Spirit Centers include Fort Belvoir in Virginia, Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, and Cam Pendleton in California. Eglin is the first Air Force Base with an Intrepid Spirit Center.

