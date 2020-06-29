Panama City ER now open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center opened its newest emergency care facility named Panama City ER. It is located on Highway 231 just north of Transmitter Road. The stand alone emergency room is outfitted with the latest state-of-the-art technology and like most ERs it will be staffed 24/7 and equipped to handle the same types of emergencies as their hospital based ER.

The 12,000 square foot facility is manned by staff of ER certified nurses and physicians along with certified technicians in diagnostic imaging and laboratory services. The staff spent Monday morning getting ready to open.

“Well, just a lot of technical checks and a lot of technical things to go through,” Medical Director Will Carlson said. “We’ve already got our first couple of patients that we’re seeing now so we’re ready to go. We’re fully functional and up and running.”

Several of the eleven exam rooms are specially equipped to handle cardiac, respiratory, and pediatric patients.

