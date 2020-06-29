Police find counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Police are warning the public about counterfeit pills they have found containing Fentanyl.

Police say they have seized multicolored pills with various markings that have contained Fentanyl. Police say these pills resemble commonly distributed prescription pills or can have unique designs with different shapes, colors, and markings.

Police say they have recently responded to people overdosing on what they thought was a common prescription pill that was bought on the street. An overdose of Fentanyl can cause serious and potentially fatal reactions.

If you have information on this case, contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report your tips anonymously via the Panama City PD Tip411 app.

