The Dolphins are getting a new court

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Mosley High School is in the process of putting in a new wood floor.

When Hurricane Michael came through, it ripped the roof off the gym and ruined the hardwood floor that had been put in in 2014. However, when the wood was ripped out, underneath, was the original rubber floor put in in the mid 70's. With so many gyms ruined during the storm, other athletic programs had nowhere to practice after, so they utilized the rubber floor at Mosley. Now that the dolphins can't use their gym with the floor being put in, the favor has come full circle with the dolphins practicing at high schools throughout the area.

“Basketball has its own coaching fraternity of coaches. We’ve been really good at working with each other. We meet and talk regularly. A couple of my former assistants are now coaches in the county so that makes it easier to connect with. All of us coaches try to work together and help each other out, so if we need a gym, we call Rutherford. We can call Bozeman, Arnold, or Bay High, and they’re usually accommodating. If they need a gym or they need some place to work out. It’s really been about basketball coaches just working together and trying to get things done and keep the programs moving forward,” said Mosley basketball coach, Michael Memmen.

Coach Memmen says the players are also ready for it to be finished.

“They’re really excited. They’ve seen what it’s going to look like. They’ve seen the image of what it’s going to look like, so they’re really excited, especially the seniors. They’ve been through so much. When they were sophomores, they dealt with the hurricane. As juniors, they dealt with COVID, and hopefully things are starting to get back to normal after a shift in COVID and things start to level. Hopefully they can have some sort of normal senior year,” said Memmen.

Coach Memmen says he has heard the finish date should be somewhere around August 1, 2020, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

