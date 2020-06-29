Tyndall Air Force Base reverts to Phase 1

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG) - Tyndall Air Force Base is reverting back to Phase 1 of its three phase approach and from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo to Charlie.

Officials from Tyndall say this decision was made as the base and surrounding area have experienced major increases of the coronavirus COVID-19 during the last week.

HPCON Charlie means essential missions will continue with required manning, telework is maximized, access to installation for official business is limited, off base travel is limited to going to or from work, grocery store, or hospital or medical needs, adhere to strict hygiene (no hand-shaking, frequent hand-washing, clean common-use items), and implement social distancing (limit in-person meetings, socials, and mass gatherings).

Officials say guidance regarding masks also remains in place at this time.

