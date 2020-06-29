Youngstown man accused of sexual battery on a child

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man they say sexually battered a child.

Deputies say while talking to a woman in another investigation, she talked about statements a witness made to her that upset her. She claimed the witness told her about finding child pornography on Phillip Stephens’ phone and recognizing the victim.

Investigators say the obtained a search warrant and searched Stephens’ home in Youngstown. They say they found the images on Stephens’ phone, as well as guns on the property, in the home, and in a vehicle.

Deputies say the victim spoke with a Child Protection Team at Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. The victim told investigators of “suffering brutal sexual battery” by Stephens, which they say was documented on several videos.

Stephens, 36, was charged with sexual performance by a child, sexual batter on victim under 12, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, tamerping witha victim, and conditional release violation.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies ask if anyone has more information on Stephens to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

