Advisories lifted for Bay County beaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The advisories issued for beaches in Bay County last week after there were poor results during testing have been lifted.

According to the Bay County Health Department, during the weekly checks of the beaches for enteric bacteria, two locations in Panama City Beach that had poor results last week have improved. The Health Department lifted the advisories for Spyglass Drive (SP7 on the map) and Delwood Beach (SP 8 on the map) testing areas.

There are no advisories in place for Bay County beaches at this time.

Enteric bacteria is typically found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals. High concentrations of the bacteria can be an indication of fecal pollution, which can come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage, according to Health Department Officials.

The Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program advisories are issued to protect swimmers from increased risk of gastrointestinal illnesses, upper respiratory infections, skin rashes, and ear infections.

