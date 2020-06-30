Army wants to enlist 10K soldiers by July 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Uncle Sam wants you!

The U.S. Army is on a push to enlist 10,000 recruits nationwide over the next three days (June 30 to July 2). They hope to sign up 50 to 70 people from our area alone. Recruiters say the pandemic has moved a lot of their recruiting efforts to social media.

”Parents don’t want their kids out. You know the kids don’t want to come into a small recruiting station, you know, with 13 recruiters in here because they don’t want to be exposed to anything. It’s made it [recruiting] difficult,” said Staff Sergeant Derrick Alexander, a Mobile Company recruiter.

“If anyone is interested, those of you who qualify, there is an incentive, there is a bonus if you qualify of course. It’s out there, just please reach out to us,” said Captain Angela Smith, the Huntsville Company commander.

They’re also trying to recruit nurses. They plan to reach out to FSU-PC to do that.

Recruiters say they’ve been at 60% to 70% of their recruitment goal over the last few months due to the virus.

For more information, go to goarmy.com or call them at 1-888-550-ARMY.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.