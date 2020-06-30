Advertisement

Bleday gets named to Marlins 60 man player pool, heads to Jupiter Tuesday

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Mosley alum JJ Bleday has his next assignment, and it's good news as he heads back to Jupiter Tuesday!

JJ named to the Marlins 60 man player pool as big league teams reassemble at their respective baseball homes.

That means JJ, whom we caught up with last week working out, will be training once again ith the big league team, the 40 players on the big league roster, and another 20 minor league invitees, of which Bleday is one.

That allows JJ to play in summer league warm up games that will take place before the regular season begins in late July. And it's also another indication that Bleday is on a fast track towards the Marlins big league roster.

Big league teams by the way will start with 30 man rosters, then trim that 28 two weeks in, then down to 26 two weeks after that. They'll all get a three man taxi squad for road trips to use if players on the roster test positive. Those taxi squad players will come from the 60 man pool.

Michael Hill, the Marlins President of Baseball Operations says "adding prospects who are unlikely to play in the big leagues this year allows the organization to continue giving those players needed reps under team supervision with the minor-league season all but officially canceled."

As for JJ, he texted me Monday night saying “I’m thrilled to get under way for this 2020 season. And I’m ready to help out the Marlins organization in any way, shape or form. I look forward to seeing some teammates and coaches and competing back out on the field again.”

