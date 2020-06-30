Coach Tisa and his Seahawks back on the field lifting, running, and more.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -As area athletes continue to work through some rather hot summer days, for some, like on the football practice field at South Walton, that means lifting in the summer sun as well.

Head Coach Phil Tisa and his Seahawks are into a third week of football work, with the coach believing it’s a bit safer to do some lifting outside. Along with all the football drills, the running and so on.

No spring football for South Walton, or any other program across the state, so there is a sense of having to make up some time. Then again, coach Tisa not too worried about that.

“Not overly concerned about it because like you said everybody’s in the same boat. We are all dealing with it. But you don’t feel like you’re as far along as you would normally be. But at the same time you’re in the exact same place as you would be with the incoming freshmen. And with the new kids. They don’t know any different and we wouldn’t have had them until this time anyway.”

Coach Tisa says he’s impressed so far with the turnout for summer drills, given there’s no game to look forward to, it’s hot and humid, and these workouts can be boring.

“I think for the most part most of them were excited to get back to doing it.” coach Tisa said. “You know on the first day I think we had right around 50 kids on the first day. Which may be a high for the first day of summer practice. So I think you really saw kids tired of being cooped up and doing things. So even though they have to go through the questions and the temperature checks, the screenings, and staying socially distant and bringing your own water, they were just excited to getting back to doing some thing they enjoy.”

And as for the mission in these summer workouts, well there’s nothing complicated about that.

“To try and hopefully give them a little sense of normalcy.” Tisa told us. “You know in this crazy time. Just to get them out moving. Get the team camaraderie built up. And just start learning a little bit of football and what we can expect for the fall. I mean I think we can have a good season you know as long as we get to play. But you know I expect good things out of this group.”.”

The coach implying there he’s not sure there will be a season, and he’s right to think that way. At this point nothing is set in stone about high school athletics heading into the fall.

