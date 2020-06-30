Controversy over anti-Semitic statements at FSU

Over the last three weeks, two Student Senators at Florida State University have come under fire.

The Student Senate at Florida State voted to remove its President on June 5th for disparaging remarks about Black Lives Matter.

Now his replacement is under fire for antisemitic beliefs.

FSU’s Student Senate President Ahmad Daraldik grew up in Palestine

He’s under fire for likening Israel to Nazi Germany.

This was his defense.

“And will not allow racist Israeli policies to commit those same crimes against my people,” said Daraldik in a video posted on YouTube.

And his words may be the first test of antisemitic legislation approved last year and signed in Israel.

“What it simply says is that Anti-Semitic conduct, speech, behaviors, etcetera, have to be treated in an identical manner as racist speech and conduct,” said Rep. Randy Fine, the sponsor of the legislation.

In an email, FSU said it investigates all complaints, and that student conduct and disciplinary matters are protected by federal and state privacy laws.

The Student Senate voted 19-16 last week to remove Daraldik, but the vote fell short of the needed two-thirds majority.

It will vote again Tuesday.