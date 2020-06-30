Advertisement

Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star is charged in assault

Thomas Manzo is the ex-husband of Dina Manzo
Dina Manzo attends "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" White Party at the Woodbury Country Club on Monday, July 21, 2014 in New York.
Dina Manzo attends "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" White Party at the Woodbury Country Club on Monday, July 21, 2014 in New York.(Source: Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member hired a reputed mobster to carry out an assault of the woman’s current husband in exchange for a lavish wedding reception, federal prosecutors in New Jersey said Tuesday.

Thomas Manzo, 55, of Franklin Lakes, and John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, were each charged with conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Manzo is the ex-husband of Dina Manzo, while Perna was identified as a soldier in the Lucchese crime family, according to prosecutors.

Perna was also charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim, while Thomas Manzo was charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime. Both men were arrested Tuesday and made their initial court appearances later in the day via videoconferencing.

Thomas Manzo hired Perna in the spring of 2015 to assault his ex-wife’s then-boyfriend in exchange for a deeply-discounted wedding reception at a Paterson restaurant where Thomas Manzo is an owner, prosecutors said. The alleged assault occurred in July 2015.

The following month, Perna held a “lavish” wedding reception at the restaurant for a fraction of the price, prosecutors said. More than 330 people attended, including many members of the Lucchese Crime Family, authorities said.

Manzo’s attorney, Michael Critchley, said his client is “absolutely innocent, and the allegations more resemble a fictionalized plot of a reality TV show, and will be proven to be nothing more than that.”

An attorney representing Perna didn’t return an email message Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Shaw AFB officials: Pilot dead following F-16 aircraft crash on base

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kiana Miller
Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday night has died.

National

NYC passes austere budget that cuts $1B from NYPD

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK
The vote by the City Council came at an extraordinary moment when the nation's biggest city is grappling with a $9 billion revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and simultaneously with pressure to cut back on policing and invest more in community and social programs.

News

Keep PCB Beautiful Memorial Beach Cleanup

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with members of Keep PCB Beautiful about an upcoming memorial beach cleanup happening over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By LAUREN WEBER, LAURA UNGAR, MICHELLE R. SMITH, HANNAH RECHT and ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.

Latest News

National

Caught on camera: Young Black boy playing basketball hides as police drive past

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 9-year-old boy's father says when he asked his son why he hid, the boy replied, "Because they killed George Floyd."

National

Boy, 9, hides from police car 'because they killed George Floyd'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The 9-year-old, who is Black, was playing basketball in his Connecticut driveway when he suddenly stopped and hid behind a nearby car, as police drove past.

National

Fauci warns US could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Medical officials and political leaders, now from both parties, keep stressing the importance of wearing facial coverings in public.

National

Man helping friend move falls through Conn. home’s floor into well

Updated: 3 hours ago
The man fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well that was covered by hardwood flooring but no subfloor.

National

Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weinstein was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo.

National

Firefighters rescue Conn. man who fell into well inside home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The man fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well that was covered by hardwood flooring but no subfloor. The water in the well was roughly seven feet deep.