Advertisement

Family of Fla. deputy who died of COVID-19 denied line-of-duty insurance claim

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) - The family of the first known South Florida first responder to die from COVID-19 was crushed by his loss. Now, they feel like they’ve been dealt another blow, after the AIG insurance company twice denied their claim for an accidental death in the line of duty.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett died in early April. His brother, Darren Bennett, says the family is still grappling with his death.

“Essentially, while my family is trying to grapple with getting our bearings back, this type of letter comes in, and of course, it floors us,” Darren Bennett said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett died in early April. He was the first known first responder to die from COVID-19 in South Florida.
Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett died in early April. He was the first known first responder to die from COVID-19 in South Florida.(Source: Bennett Family/WPLG/CNN)

He says the family was stunned to receive a letter in response to their insurance claim over Shannon Bennett’s death, saying AIG had reviewed it and determined that COVID-19 did not fall under the category of an injury or accident.

Further, the company noted the death “was caused in whole or in part by, or resulted in whole or in part from sickness or disease, specifically excluded under this policy.” While Florida statutes do classify certain health conditions as “accidental and caused by employment,” AIG says that doesn’t technically include COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office submitted an appeal to the company on the family’s behalf, but just a couple weeks later, the insurance claim was denied a second time.

Darren Bennett says there is no price tag that can be put on his brother’s life, so this isn’t about the money anymore. He just wants others to know what’s going on.

“For us, it’s about awareness,” he said. “We want to make sure that any other agency that is partnering with AIG would potentially completely dismantle their relationship.”

Sheriff Gregory Tony released a statement, saying they are committed to helping the Bennett family.

“We pay thousands of dollars each year for this insurance, and I’m extremely disappointed that AIG is denying this claim. We will exhaust all appeals. I have directed my command staff to review our contract with AIG. We hope as we have further dialogue with AIG, they recognize the global impact in [the] message that they are sending to our first responders,” read the statement in part.

AIG declined to comment on the case.

Copyright 2020 WPLG, Bennett Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Walmart no longer selling All Lives Matter merchandise

Updated: moments ago
|
Walmart is no longer offering All Lives Matter merchandise online

National

Democrats call WH briefing on Russian bounties inadequate

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The Democrats said their briefing was insufficient and they learned nothing new. Hoyer said it was White House officials giving "their perspective" when lawmakers really need to hear from members of the intelligence community.

National

Pediatrics group strongly encourages return of in-person school

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Wright
Citing academic and social concerns, the American Academy of Pediatrics encouraged schools to have the goal of “having students physically present in school” despite the rising tide of COVID-19 infections nationwide.

National

Walmart removes ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise from website

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Walmart is no longer selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.

Coronavirus

Trader Joe’s shopper rants on camera after being told to wear a mask

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Video from a Trader Joe’s in California shows a shopper throwing a tantrum after she was told to wear a face covering inside the store.

Latest News

National

Comedy legend Carl Reiner dies at age 98

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Television comedy pioneer and father of actor-director Rob Reiner, Carl Reiner is remembered for creating the classic TV comedy “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as well as making some notable on-screen appearances.

National

Comedy legend Carl Reiner dies at 98

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
A television comedy pioneer, Carl Reiner is remembered for creating the classic TV comedy “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as well as making some notable on-screen appearances.

National

High-tech gloves translate sign language into spoken word

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The goal is to let deaf people communicate directly with anyone, without needing a translator.

National

Amber Alert for 1-year-old abducted in Mont., police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Malachai Talley was taken by Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning, officials said.

Coronavirus

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lorne Cook
The list is expected to contain up to 15 countries deemed comparably safe to Europe in their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be updated every two weeks, with countries added or dropped depending on how they are keeping the disease under control.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.