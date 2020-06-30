Advertisement

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration that would give some of the most vulnerable breast cancer patients a chance to fight the disease from home.

Phesgo targets HER2-positive breast cancer, which accounts for roughly one-fifth of breast cancers.

The medication is used when the cancer is either in its early stages or has spread to other parts of the body.

The FDA says Phesgo works by disrupting the signals which promote the growth of cancer cells.

It can be administered at home through an injection under the skin by a qualified health care professional once chemotherapy is finished.

It gives those vulnerable to the coronavirus a way to fight the disease without being put in additional danger due to a compromised immune system.

But there are risks. The FDA said patients should be selected to start this treatment only after FDA-approved testing.

The most common side effects for patients taking Phesgo are hair loss, nausea, diarrhea, anemia and lack of energy.

Phesgo can also cause a low level of white blood cells beyond what’s caused by chemotherapy.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Shaw AFB officials: Pilot dead following F-16 aircraft crash on base

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kiana Miller
Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday night has died.

National

NYC passes austere budget that cuts $1B from NYPD

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK
The vote by the City Council came at an extraordinary moment when the nation's biggest city is grappling with a $9 billion revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and simultaneously with pressure to cut back on policing and invest more in community and social programs.

News

Keep PCB Beautiful Memorial Beach Cleanup

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with members of Keep PCB Beautiful about an upcoming memorial beach cleanup happening over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By LAUREN WEBER, LAURA UNGAR, MICHELLE R. SMITH, HANNAH RECHT and ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.

Latest News

National

Caught on camera: Young Black boy playing basketball hides as police drive past

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 9-year-old boy's father says when he asked his son why he hid, the boy replied, "Because they killed George Floyd."

National

Boy, 9, hides from police car 'because they killed George Floyd'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The 9-year-old, who is Black, was playing basketball in his Connecticut driveway when he suddenly stopped and hid behind a nearby car, as police drove past.

National

Fauci warns US could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Medical officials and political leaders, now from both parties, keep stressing the importance of wearing facial coverings in public.

National

Man helping friend move falls through Conn. home’s floor into well

Updated: 3 hours ago
The man fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well that was covered by hardwood flooring but no subfloor.

National

Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weinstein was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo.

National

Firefighters rescue Conn. man who fell into well inside home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The man fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well that was covered by hardwood flooring but no subfloor. The water in the well was roughly seven feet deep.