FL Lottery
Published: Jun. 29, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
10-12-16-17-32, Cash Ball: 1
(ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)
01-06-17-20-28
(one, six, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
9-1
(nine, one)
8-2
(eight, two)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
1-3-0-5
(one, three, zero, five)
2-3-8-2
(two, three, eight, two)
1-3-4-2-8
(one, three, four, two, eight)
3-5-1-5-8
(three, five, one, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million