Florida Department of Health in Bay County offering free COVID-19 testing site Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is being offered in Panama City, Tuesday. Jordan McCool was live with the details.

Heather Kretzer with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County says the testing site will be at Rosenwald High School on Bay Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. She says testing is available to all members of the public ages 18 and older. No appointment or registration is needed.

Kretzer says staff will direct traffic flow, gather contact information and brief medical history, and then perform a respiratory swab. Antibody testing is not available.



