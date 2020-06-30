Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — No. 3 overall draft pick Max Meyer, a right-hander from the University of Minnesota, has agreed to terms with the Marlins and is expected to be added to the 60-man player pool this week. Meyer has chance to pitch in the majors this year. Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent, an eight-year veteran who pitched for the Giants and Phillies last year, also agreed to terms with the Marlins and will join the 60-man pool.

UNDATED (AP) — The late Bill Arnsparger and Houston associate head coach Romeo Crennel have won the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman award from the Professional Football Writers of America. Arnsparger was behind Miami’s “No-Name Defense” and “Killer B’s” and helped three different franchises to the Super Bowl. Crennel is in his 38th season as an NFL coach and has been on the staff of five Super Bowl champion teams. They are the 15th and 16th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, started by the PFWA in 2014 to recognize lifetime achievement among assistant coaches.

SEATTLE (AP) — The 2020 baseball season was supposed to be another step in the development of top prospects for a number of rebuilding teams. But the truncated 60-game major league season and the possible loss of the minor league season means some clubs are concerned that the progress of their prospects may be stunted. The Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins are among clubs hoping taxi squads will provide enough innings on the mound or at-bats at the plate to continue the progress of their prospects going into 2021.

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Wizards have ruled out the possibility of star guard John Wall playing when the NBA season resumes. General manager Tommy Sheppard says Wall will not travel with the team to Walt Disney World in Central Florida to restart the season. Wall has not played an NBA game since December 2018. He tore his left Achilles tendon and needed another operation in 2019. The 29-year-old in late May deemed himself healthy and said he's itching to play. Sheppard said Monday the limit of 35 people in the team's quarantined bubble played a role in deciding not to take Wall on the trip.

UNDATED (AP) — American winger Konrad de la Fuente and Barcelona have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season. Barcelona says the deal with de la Fuente includes a pair of club options and a buyout clause of 50 million euros ($44.5 million). The buyout clause would double if de la Fuente is promoted to the first-team roster. De la Fuente is from Miami and turns 19 on July 16. He has four goals in 852 minutes with Barcelona’s Under-19 A team this season and has made 4 appearances with Barcelona B in the second tier.