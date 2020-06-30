Advertisement

More local cases and hospitalizations announced in Florida daily COVID-19 update

Health officials say 3,505 people have died from the virus in the state.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 152,434 cases reported, 149,781 are Floridians and 2,653 are not Florida residents.

Health officials say 3,505 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 384 cases. This includes 366 residents and 18 non-residents. Their ages range from 1 to 93 years-old. Four people have died from the virus and 37 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 666 cases. This includes 651 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 14 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. Six people have died from the virus and 60 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 245 cases. 212 of the cases are residents and 33 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus has been reported and 28 people have had to be hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 113 cases. 111 are residents and two are non-residents. Their ages range between 9 to 99 years-old. 21 people have been hospitalized and 12 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 177 cases. There are 175 residents and two are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 79 years-old. There has been five hospitalization in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 363 cases. There are 354 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 87 years-old. There have been 28 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 76 cases, all are local. The ages range from 20 to 99 years-old. There has been six deaths reported. Officials say eight people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 23 cases. They are 20 residents and three non-residents. The ages range from 9 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and three hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting six cases. There are 5 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 34 to 75. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 222 cases of COVID-19. All 222 are residents. The ages range from 20 to 85 years-old. One has been hospitalized from the virus in this county and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

