UPDATE: One dead, suspect wanted in connection with shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A person is dead and a suspect is still at large after a shooting in Panama City Monday night.

Panama City Police say they went to the 1400 block of Washington Drive and found Sawson Owens, 26, collapsed nearby. They say Owens was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. They say he died at the hospital.

Police say they found spend shell casings in the road.

During the investigation, police say they developed Jakorey Shivers as the shooting suspect. They say Shivers was driving a white Nissan Murano, which was found near St. Luke Street in Springfield.

Police are still searching for Shivers. They say he is believed to be armed with a gun. Warrants have been issued for Shivers for second degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

The United States Marshal Service is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to Shivers’ arrest.

If you have information on this case, contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

Panama City Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a shooting which left one person injured.

Police say Monday night, they responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Millings Drive. They say the victim was taken to a trauma center for gunshot wounds.

Investigators are looking for Jakorey Shivers as a person of interest in this case. They say they believe Shivers is driving a 2010 white Nissan Murano.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.