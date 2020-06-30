Advertisement

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday is a huge day for many small businesses across the country. It’s the last day to get the application in for federal money from the Paycheck Protection Program, known as the PPP.

What happens when hundreds of billions of federal dollars simply isn’t enough? It’s the wrenching question small business owners like Jess and Rich Fierro of Atrevida Beer Co. are grappling with as the cornerstone federal lifeline comes to an end.

“The shutting doors is the very definition of losing your livelihood for a lot of small businesses,” Jessica Fierro said.

“We’re a brewery. We sell stuff $6 at a time. So it’s not like we’re, you know, Apple selling, you know, a computer at $2,000 a pop. We’re not that business,” Richard Fierro said.

“It’s such a fluid situation that no one really knows when it’s going to start to kind of die down, and then we do start to die down and then starts to peak right back up,” Jessica Fierro said.

The Fierros run the first female, Latino-owned brewery in Colorado, and between their inventive, socially conscious beers and their equally ingenious Facebook content, they quickly made a name for themselves in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Then the pandemic hit in March, and it changed everything.

“We’re a family business,” Jessica Fierro said. “You know we’re both owners. I’m the head brewer, my husband’s there 90-percent of the time my daughter works front of the house as well. So it’s, it’s scary.”

They received a PPP loan, and it helped, but it could only go so far.

“It didn’t solve the problems,” Richard Fierro said. “What it did was sustain us for a few more months.”

The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

The lawmakers who created the program acknowledge the scale of the pandemic-driven downturn simply wasn’t expected, and even with the federal assistance, the hit has been devastating.

Between February and May, companies with fewer than 500 employees lost 11.6 million jobs, or 18.4 percent of their workforce.

The structure of the program - between the period the money needed to be used, to the inability to ask for a second loan - has left shuttered restaurants in particularly dire straits.

“We drive to work with that, that notion of ‘Let’s be positive really today. Let’s do it, but we are slowly seeing, you know, front awnings come down,’” Richard Fierro said.

And the problems it encountered - from a rocky rollout and constantly shifting rules to strict limits on how funds could be used - chilled its effectiveness in recent weeks.

In fact, the program will shut down on Tuesday with more than $134 billion in funds untapped.

Lawmakers have committed to redeploying those unused funds soon in the next round of stimulus, but “soon” may not be enough for some small businesses.

“There’s a lot of hard work being done by folks that are not asking for handouts, that are not running around asking for anybody to solve their problems. What we’re looking for is the opportunity to continue to fight to get to where we want to be,” Richard Fierro said.

For some businesses, PPP money has meant staying afloat.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Shaw AFB officials: Pilot dead following F-16 aircraft crash on base

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Kiana Miller
Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday night has died.

National

NYC passes austere budget that cuts $1B from NYPD

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK
The vote by the City Council came at an extraordinary moment when the nation's biggest city is grappling with a $9 billion revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and simultaneously with pressure to cut back on policing and invest more in community and social programs.

News

Keep PCB Beautiful Memorial Beach Cleanup

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with members of Keep PCB Beautiful about an upcoming memorial beach cleanup happening over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By LAUREN WEBER, LAURA UNGAR, MICHELLE R. SMITH, HANNAH RECHT and ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.

Latest News

National

Caught on camera: Young Black boy playing basketball hides as police drive past

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 9-year-old boy's father says when he asked his son why he hid, the boy replied, "Because they killed George Floyd."

National

Boy, 9, hides from police car 'because they killed George Floyd'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The 9-year-old, who is Black, was playing basketball in his Connecticut driveway when he suddenly stopped and hid behind a nearby car, as police drove past.

National

Fauci warns US could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Medical officials and political leaders, now from both parties, keep stressing the importance of wearing facial coverings in public.

National

Man helping friend move falls through Conn. home’s floor into well

Updated: 3 hours ago
The man fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well that was covered by hardwood flooring but no subfloor.

National

Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weinstein was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo.

National

Firefighters rescue Conn. man who fell into well inside home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The man fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well that was covered by hardwood flooring but no subfloor. The water in the well was roughly seven feet deep.